Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in a Spanish hospital on Saturday after suffering a severe infection, his family said. The veteran rocker was 68.

He was taken into hospital in Marbella on the south coast of Spain on Thursday due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

In nearly five decades in rock and roll, Status Quo have sold more than 100 million records.

They are known for their stripped-down, three-chord hits such as “Rockin’ All Over the World” and “Caroline” and were the opening act for the 1985 Live Aid concert, which raised money for famine-hit Ethiopia.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away,” his family and manager said in a joint statement.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.”

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and his adult children Rick Junior and Harry.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

