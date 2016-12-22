Steering Committee Announced for West African Int’l Petroleum Exhibition and Conference

The steering committee driving the programme for the West African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (WAIPEC) 2017 has officially been announced. The committee comprises key senior business leaders and stakeholders from across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to a statement, senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Total E & P,

First Exploration & Petroleum (E&P) Development Company Limited and Seplat Petroleum Development Company are amongst representatives to build programme for WAIPEC 2017.

WAIPEC, hosted by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) will take place on 21-23 February 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos. The event will promote Nigerian expertise and key projects throughout West Africa, whilst supporting the development of major new collaborations for the benefit of the region’s petroleum economy.

According to the statement, the steering committee representatives will feature: the Managing Director, First E&P and Chairman, Nigerian Independent Oil Companies, Ademola Adeyemi- Bero; Chief Executive Officer, Seplat, Austin Avuru; PETAN Chairman, Bank Anthony Okoroafor;

Managing Director, SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari; Emeka Ene of PETAN; Vice Chairman, PETAN, Geoff Onuoha; Deputy Managing Director, Total E&P, Ahmadu-Kida Musa; Chairman, Conferences Committee, PETAN, Ranti Omole; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), SimbiKesiye Wabote and Dr. Mazadu Bako of NNPC.

WAIPEC is the only oil and gas event to be held fully in partnership with Nigeria’s petroleum industry and the 10 committee members, alongside PETAN will draw on their unrivalled global resources to ensure that the event delivers to the needs of all stakeholders in Nigeria and through the region.

The committee will guide the content of over 25 business, technical and special focus sessions, featuring more than 75 prominent industry speakers and representatives from both the regional and international oil and gas community. Running alongside the conference – an exhibition is projected to attract more than 200 exhibiting companies and 6,000 visiting professionals from West Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia.

Okoroafor said: “PETAN has put together an esteemed panel of representative from both public and private exploration, production and services companies – their expertise together ensuring a programme that presents an invaluable insight for all stakeholders and participants in WAIPEC 2017.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

