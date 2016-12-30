Sterling Bank Commits Over N500m to Environmental Sustainability, Says MD/CEO

Concerned with the current poor state of the environment and its impact on the health of Nigerians, Sterling Bank Plc has committed over N500 million to various activities under its Sterling Environmental Make-Over (STEM) social responsibility initiative in the last five years according to the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Yemi Adeola. These activities include partnership with agencies responsible for waste management in 14 states of the country, tree planting and the national cleaning exercise.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

