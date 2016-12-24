Sterling Bank Partners BOI in N140Bn GEEP Programme

Succor has come the way of micro business owners – market women, traders, artisans and farmers as Sterling Bank Plc, the one-customer bank, partners the Bank of Industry (BOI) for the pilot phase of the N140 billion Government Enterprise Empowerment Program (GEEP). The programme is targeted at over 16million beneficiaries to foster financial inclusion and economic activity at the micro level and there are indications that the appointment of the Bank may have been informed by its commitment in serving this segment of the population via its Agent Banking Scheme. Agent Banking is a process of providing limited scale banking and financial services to the underserved population through engaged agents under a valid agency agreement, rather than a teller/ cashier.

