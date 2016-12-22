Stocks extend losing streak, post 1.08%

NIGERIAN stock market closed on a negative note yesterday, as NSE ASI depreciated by 0.46% to close at 26,418.11 basis points, compared with the 0.17% depreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.77%. Market breadth closed positive as NPF Micro-Finance Bank led 20gainers against 16 Losers topped by Forte Oil at the […]

