Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stocks extend losing streak, post 1.08%

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

NIGERIAN stock market closed on a negative note yesterday, as NSE ASI depreciated by 0.46% to close at 26,418.11 basis points, compared with the 0.17% depreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.77%. Market breadth closed positive as NPF Micro-Finance Bank led 20gainers against 16 Losers topped by Forte Oil at the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Stocks extend losing streak, post 1.08% appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.