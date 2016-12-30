Pages Navigation Menu

Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources – ESPN FC

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Sports


Stoke agree deal to sign Grant- sources
Stoke City have agreed a deal to sign on-loan goalkeeper Lee Grant on a permanent basis from Derby County, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC. Grant has impressed for Stoke after winning his opportunity in Mark Hughes' starting XI, but with …
