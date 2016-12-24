Stop Blaming Buhari For Our Current Predicament – Dr Ukafia

The Akwa Ibom state Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Dr. Sylvanus Ukafia has urged Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhamadu Buhari for the current economic predicament but to see the situations as Gods divine way of making the country great.

Ukafia who spoke on Saturday in Uyo during the end of the year get-together and award ceremony for staffs of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital explained that though the current economic recession might seem harsh but it is Gods own way of making the people draw closer and live within their means.

He said, instead of blaming Buhari, Nigerian should go back to their local villages look around for better thing to do and see how they can create wealth in order to live a decent life.

”Anyone who choose to live above his legitimate mean is looking for trouble, because one day there will be dislocation and such will find it difficult to cope.

‘’We should all re-order our priorities, live within our legitimate income and stop living a fake and flamboyant life ‘’ he stated.

The Pentecostal fellowship chairman commended the Management of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for their untiring effort especially to the victims of the Reigners Church Collapse in Uyo few weeks ago.

‘’ We would have lost more souls in that tragedy but for the timely intervention of the medical team from this Teaching Hospital many lives were saved.

I therefore wish to commend the CMD with his management team and call on government at all level in the state to assist the Teaching Hospital to enable it deliver on its core mandate of providing quality health care for our people..

Earlier in his address the Chief Medical Director of the Teaching Hospital, Professor Etete Peters commended the staffs for their dedication to duty in the past years and urged them to re-double their efforts in the coming year.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

