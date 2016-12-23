Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop fights as they make Jubilee happy, says Raila – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Stop fights as they make Jubilee happy, says Raila
The Star, Kenya
ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged aspirants to give sitting leaders time to deliver on their development agenda. He said the leaders were voted in 2013 to improve the living standards of residents and their reelection will depend on their development …
Why Raila's left eye CRIESTUKO.CO.KE
Aden Duale triggered polls law fiasco, says Speaker MuturiThe Standard (press release)
Elections shall take place with or without you, Raila toldHivisasa.com
SDE Entertainment News (satire) (press release) (blog) –Daily Nation –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.