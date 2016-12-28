Stop killings by Fulani herdsmen now – NHRC tells Buhari
The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to rise up to the challenges of the ceaseless killing by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in the country. Spokesperson of the NHRC, Mrs. Fatimah Agwai Mohammad, who made this remark in a statement on Wednesday, said the statement became imperative following […]
