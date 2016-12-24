Pages Navigation Menu

Story of a Nigerian soldier

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

As shared by Nigerian soldier Chibuzor Ever:

It is not easy been a soldier!!We have cloth in our wardrobes but the nature of the job leaves no chance to wear them!!

 Patrol and escort both in the summer and winter dressing combatantly everyday like an astonaut

While others are asleep we are awake…While you drink table water and beverages in your homes, we manage water in the junglewe do this just to suppress terrorism!!!

 You lay on beds at night while we lay on tents and trench…

While you think of how to embazzle funds we think of how to attack external forces!!!

It is a work to God and humanity.

You fucking scream when you are cut by blade. We endure when we are hit by a bullet!!!When a soldier die, they dont take it as anything….To them it is a normal thing!!!But when their wives have miscarriage the whole earth will hear their cry!!!May be you don’t know we are also born from a woman.

Ohh Lord! I pray that every person, people, community, organization or parastatal that wishes me and my fellow soldiers awful death…..dry thunder from heaven should strike them down..Do I hear you say Amen!

