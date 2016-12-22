Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alan Pardew had Crystal Palace owners’ money – but they never saw eye to eye – The Independent

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Alan Pardew had Crystal Palace owners' money – but they never saw eye to eye
The Independent
Alan Pardew went quietly after he was called to Crystal Palace's office in Soho on Thursday and told it was over. Though his departure – two weeks short of two years since the club paid Newcastle United substantial compensation to hire him – was
Premier League: Crystal Palace sack Alan PardewPremium Times
Alan Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace, Sam Allardyce looms as favourite for the jobFox Sports
Swansea manager Bob Bradley defends use of AmericanismsSkySports
RTE.ie –Football365.com –BBC Sport –talkSPORT.com
all 307 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.