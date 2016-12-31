Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 most outstanding young fashion designers of 2016 – TheCable

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
10 most outstanding young fashion designers of 2016
TheCable
BlackNBold Fashion House has released its annual list of outstanding young designers of the year, which was compiled by top fashion editors in Nigeria. The selected designers are those deemed to be making a huge difference in the world of fashion.
The 2016 fashion year in reviewGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.