Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stylish, Sleek, Sophisticated: The Gionee S6S is rated S+

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

s6-pros6s-image-3

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

With a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera, the Gionee S6s was beautifully crafted for perfect pictures.

The post Stylish, Sleek, Sophisticated: The Gionee S6S is rated S+ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.