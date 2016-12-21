Stylish, Sleek, Sophisticated: The Gionee S6S is rated S+
With a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera, the Gionee S6s was beautifully crafted for perfect pictures.
The post Stylish, Sleek, Sophisticated: The Gionee S6S is rated S+ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG