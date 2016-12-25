Subzilla – Hello (Prod. By TheBeeKillz)
Oh Yea! It’s Christmas time and at the same time a special day to Subzilla as he adds another year today Dec 25th. With “O Da Bo” still doing well on streets and clubs, Lams Records finest Singer Subzilla dishes out a new single entitled “Hello” to all his fans and lovers of good music, It’s just a way of saying thank you for […]
