Suicide bomb blast hits Borno town of Kasuwan Shanu

A suicide bomber attacked a cattle market on Monday in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, the city worst hit in the seven-year insurgency waged by Islamist militant group Boko Haram. The police said the female bomber, who struck the Kasuwan Shanu market in the central district of Kasuwa, was the only person killed in the blast […]

