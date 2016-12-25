Two Boko Haram members die in Christmas Day bombing – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Two Boko Haram members die in Christmas Day bombing
A major tragedy was averted on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25 when two people suspected to be Boko Haram members blew themselves up. Christmas Day bombing. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack occurred at around 8am …
