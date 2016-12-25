Suicide bomber kills 2 in Cameroon

A suicide bomber in the northern Cameroonian town of Mora killed a young student and a woman in an attack on a market full of Christmas shoppers, an aide to the governor of Far North region said on Sunday, CCTV Africa has reported. The website quoted an aide to Governor Midjiyawa Bakary as saying the bomb also killed the attacker and injured five other people. The website also reported that suicide bombers suspected of belonging to the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have launched attacks in Mora, about 30 km (20 miles) from the Nigerian border, several times before.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

