Suicide bomber kills 2 in Cameroon

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

A suicide bomber in the northern Cameroonian town of Mora killed a young student and a woman in an attack on a market full of Christmas shoppers, an aide to the governor of Far North region said on Sunday, CCTV Africa has reported. The website quoted an aide to Governor Midjiyawa Bakary as saying the bomb also killed the attacker and injured five other people. The website also reported that suicide bombers suspected of belonging to the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have launched attacks in Mora, about 30 km (20 miles) from the Nigerian border, several times before.

