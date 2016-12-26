Pages Navigation Menu

Suicide bomber kills self, accomplice in Borno

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

A suicide bomber has killed herself and her accomplice in Kasuwan Shanu in Borno State.

DSP Victor Isuku, Borno State Police Command spokesman confirmed this on Monday.

The police spokesman said in a statement that one of the suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to her body, killing herself and her accomplice whose IED vest did not explode.

These attacks are coming shortly after the military had promised that the era of insecurity, especially the Boko Haram insurgency would be a thing of the past before the end of December 2016 and the death of two suspected female suicide bombers who died in a failed attack in Maiduguri, the state’s capital.

