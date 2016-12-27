Sultan of Sokoto rejects bill seeking equal right for men, women – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Sultan of Sokoto rejects bill seeking equal right for men, women

Sultan of Sokoto rejects bill seeking equal right for men, women
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar lll, on Tuesday voiced opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal right to inheritance. The Sultan said that the bill was against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims. The

