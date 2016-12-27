Nigeria’s Sultan of Sokoto rejects gender equality bill – BBC News
|
|
Nigeria's Sultan of Sokoto rejects gender equality bill
Nigeria's most senior Muslim cleric has rejected a new gender equality bill, which proposes that women and men inherit an equal share. The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohamed Sa'ad Abubakar, said Muslims would not accept the violation of Islamic law guaranteeing …
Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women
