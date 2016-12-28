Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women – Vanguard
|
Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women
Vanguard
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, yesterday, voiced his opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal inheritance rights. The Sultan said that the bill, which seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG