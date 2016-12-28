Pages Navigation Menu

Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance for men, women – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

Vanguard
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, yesterday, voiced his opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal inheritance rights. The Sultan said that the bill, which seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of

