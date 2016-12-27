Sunday Oliseh Appointed As New Coach Of Dutch Football Club

Sunday Oliseh, a former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh had 10 months ago resigned from his position as the head coach of the Nigeria national team following claims of unpaid wages.

The 42-year-old now takes over the second-tier club in a return to the Netherlands, where he previously played for Ajax from 1997 to 1999.

Fortuna Sittard, while confirming this on its website, said Oliseh had signed an 18-month contract with an option to extend for another season.

“With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” club owner Isitan Gun said in a statement. “We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job.”

Oliseh’s first game in charge will be Jan. 13 against bottom side Achilles ’29.

