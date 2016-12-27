Pages Navigation Menu

Fortuna hope Sunday driver can find rapid road to success – Daily Mail

Dec 27, 2016


Fortuna hope Sunday driver can find rapid road to success
Daily Mail
AMSTERDAM, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Former Nigeria international midfielder and national team coach Sunday Oliseh is to take over at struggling Dutch second division club Fortuna Sittard in a rare managerial appointment for an African in European football.
