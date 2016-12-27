Fortuna hope Sunday driver can find rapid road to success – Daily Mail
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Fortuna hope Sunday driver can find rapid road to success
Daily Mail
AMSTERDAM, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Former Nigeria international midfielder and national team coach Sunday Oliseh is to take over at struggling Dutch second division club Fortuna Sittard in a rare managerial appointment for an African in European football.
Oliseh gets another coaching job
Sunday Oliseh named head coach of Dutch club Fortuna Sittard
Oliseh bags coaching job in Dutch league
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG