Sunday Oliseh Appointed Manager of Dutch Club

Former Super Eagles handler, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed manager of second division Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard. The former Super Eagles skipper replaces Ben van Dael, who was sacked after getting only five wins from 19 matches and placing 18th on the table. The 42-year-old tactician will be faced with the uphill task of turning …

