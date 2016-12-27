Pages Navigation Menu

Sunday Oliseh named Fortuna Sittard coach

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Former Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Eerste Divisie (Dutch second division) club Fortuna Sittard. The former Super Eagles captain will put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a renewal for another year according to the club’s official website, www.fortunasittard.nl. Oliseh will […]

