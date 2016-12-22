FIFA rankings – Super Eagles maintain position in Africa’s top 10 – The Nation Newspaper
FIFA rankings – Super Eagles maintain position in Africa's top 10
The Nation Newspaper
According to the latest ranking released by World football governing body FIFA, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now 51st in the world and number eight football playing nation in Africa. In the ranking released on Thursday, Nigeria dropped out of the …
