Super Falcons: African champions move up in FIFA Ranking – Nigeria Today

Super Falcons: African champions move up in FIFA Ranking
Nigeria remain the number one country in African football followed by Black Queens of Ghana and Cameroon in the third position. Just weeks after winning the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons have moved up in the new Fifa Ranking.
