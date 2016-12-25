Super Falcons: African champions move up in FIFA Ranking – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Super Falcons: African champions move up in FIFA Ranking
Nigeria Today
Nigeria remain the number one country in African football followed by Black Queens of Ghana and Cameroon in the third position. Just weeks after winning the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons have moved up in the new Fifa Ranking.
FIFA World Ranking: Nigeria No 1 in Africa
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG