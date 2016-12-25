Super Falcons: African champions move up in FIFA Ranking

Nigeria remain the number one country in African football followed by Black Queens of Ghana and Cameroon in the third position.

Just weeks after winning the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons have moved up in the new Fifa Ranking.

The Super Falcons beat host Cameroon 1-0 to lift the 2016 AWCON title, Nigeria’s eight wins in total.

The win seems to have reflected in the new FIFA Ranking as Nigeria moved up two places from 37th to 35th.

In the World Ranking, the world champions the United States of America are still the number one best team in the world, Germany are placed in the second position, while France, Canada and England occupy third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Australia, Japan, Sweden, Brazil and Korea DPR make up the top 10.

World Ranking

(1) United States (2)Germany (3) France (4) Canada (5) England (6) Australia (7) Japan (8)Sweden (9) Brazil (10) Korea DPR

African Ranking

(1) Nigeria (2) Ghana (3) Cameroon (4) Papua New Guinea (5) Equatorial Guinea (6) South Africa (7) Côte d’Ivoire (8) Tunisia (9) Morocco (10) Algeria.

