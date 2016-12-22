Francisca Ordega signs for Sydney FC – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Francisca Ordega signs for Sydney FC
Goal.com
Francisca Ordega has joined Austrailian women topflight side Sydney FC on loan for the remainder of the season. The Nigerian who was part of the Super Falcons' 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations winning squad in Cameroon joined the Westfield …
Women's Afcon stars on the move
Francisca Ordega Super Falcons star signs for Sidney FC
Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia's Sydney FC
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG