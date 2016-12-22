Francisca Ordega signs for Sydney FC – Goal.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Francisca Ordega signs for Sydney FC

Francisca Ordega signs for Sydney FC
Francisca Ordega has joined Austrailian women topflight side Sydney FC on loan for the remainder of the season. The Nigerian who was part of the Super Falcons' 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations winning squad in Cameroon joined the Westfield …
