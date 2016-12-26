Typhoon kills 6, spoils Christmas festivities in Philippines – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Typhoon kills 6, spoils Christmas festivities in Philippines
Daily Mail
BATANGAS, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday after killing at least six people and spoiling Christmas in several provinces, where more than 380,000 people abandoned celebrations at home to reach …
