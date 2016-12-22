Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger

Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
The Niger State Police Command has arrested a blind beggar, suspected to be homosexual. The suspect identified as Idris Usman was nabbed for allegedly luring two young boys with money and having sex with them. The 60-year-old, popularly known as …
