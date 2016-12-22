Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Suspected blind beggar arrested for luring young boys into homosexual in Niger
The Niger State Police Command has arrested a blind beggar, suspected to be homosexual. The suspect identified as Idris Usman was nabbed for allegedly luring two young boys with money and having sex with them. The 60-year-old, popularly known as …
