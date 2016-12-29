Suspected bomber plotting ‘devastating’ attack on Lagos arrested

The police say the suspect is already confessing and naming other members of his group

The post Suspected bomber plotting ‘devastating’ attack on Lagos arrested appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

