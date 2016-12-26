Suspected cultists kill eight in Rivers community
Gunmen suspected to be members of cult groups during the weekend killed eight people in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. It was gathered that the heavily armed men stormed the community at about 9pm and shot repeatedly, scaring many away in the process. A resident of the area, who narrowly […]
