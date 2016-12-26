Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected cultists kill eight in Rivers community

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Gunmen suspected to be members of cult groups during the weekend killed eight people in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. It was gathered that the heavily armed men stormed the community at about 9pm and shot repeatedly, scaring many away in the process. A resident of the area, who narrowly […]

