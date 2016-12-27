Swansea Axe Bob Bradley After 85 Days In Charge

Bob Bradley has been sacked by Swansea City after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club. The 4-1 home defeat by West Ham on 26 December left Swansea four points adrift of safety in the Premier League. It was their seventh loss in 11 games since Bradley became the first American boss…

The post Swansea Axe Bob Bradley After 85 Days In Charge appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

