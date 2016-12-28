Swansea City fire manager Bradley

Swansea City Football Club on Tuesday sacked American manager Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club. Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by West Ham was Swans’ seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on Oct. 3 and leaves them on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference. […]

The post Swansea City fire manager Bradley appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

