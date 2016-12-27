Swansea City Sack American Manager Bob Bradley

Swansea City have sacked Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club.

The 4-1 home defeat by West Ham on Boxing Day left Swansea four points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

It was their seventh loss in 11 games since Bradley became the first American boss in the top flight after replacing Francesco Guidolin on 3 October.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

He added: “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

Bradley managed USA, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving Le Havre to succeed January appointment Guidolin.

At the time of his arrival, Swansea were above the relegation zone only on goal difference but City have picked up just eight points out of a possible 33 under Bradley’s leadership, conceding 29 goals in the process.

They are 19th in the Premier League table with 12 points and only above bottom side Hull because of a better goal difference.

First team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take temporary charge, starting with Swansea’s New Year’s Eve home game against Bournemouth.

