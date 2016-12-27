Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swansea City sack manager

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Swansea City Football Club on Tuesday sacked American manager Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club. Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by West Ham was Swans’ seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on Oct. 3 and leaves them on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference.

