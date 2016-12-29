Pages Navigation Menu

Swansea Rule Out Giggs As Head Coach

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Despite reports claiming Ryan Giggs was in the running for the vacant position of head coach at Swansea, the club’s hierarchy have ruled him out of contention. The Swans who sit in 19th position have ruled out the possibility of appointing the United legend to replace Bob Bradley, who was sacked earlier in the week. Alan Curtis, …

