Swansea sack Bob Bradley

Swansea City Football Club on Tuesday sacked American manager Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club.

Monday’s 1-4 home defeat by West Ham was Swans’ seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on October 3 and leaves the club on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League club.

In a statement, the club’s chairman, Huw Jenkins, said: “We felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.’’

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.’’

Bradley managed the United States, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving French second division club Le Havre to succeed Francesco Guidolin, who had himself only been appointed in January.

The post Swansea sack Bob Bradley appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

