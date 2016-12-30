Sweden’s eKrona Initiative Doesn’t Have Many Takers
Sweden’s intention to introduce an electronic version of its legal tender (eKrona) is not quite popular among its citizens. A recent survey conducted by the Swedish company, SIFO shows that at least 50 percent of the population is against the country’s central bank introducing electronic currency to complement cash. The decision to introduce eKrona was … Continue reading Sweden’s eKrona Initiative Doesn’t Have Many Takers
