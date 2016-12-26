Pages Navigation Menu

T.B Joshua’s ‘death’ is near – Prophet Faleyimu reveals alarming 2017 predictions

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, has revealed shocking prophecies for 2017, saying that the death of Nigeria’s renowned prophet, TB Joshua was near.` He made this known on Christmas Day in his church in Lagos. On Nollywood, he said, “I have been giving prophecies concerning the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

