T.I.’s Wife Tiny Files For Divorce

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment

American rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle are reportedly headed for divorce. According to TMZ, the former Xscape singer filed papers to end her 15-year marriage to the 36-year-old artiste in Georgia earlier this month. Prior to this, there had been speculation that the couple had been experiencing a prolonged rough patch for …

