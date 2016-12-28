T.I.’s Wife Tiny Files For Divorce

American rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle are reportedly headed for divorce. According to TMZ, the former Xscape singer filed papers to end her 15-year marriage to the 36-year-old artiste in Georgia earlier this month. Prior to this, there had been speculation that the couple had been experiencing a prolonged rough patch for …

The post T.I.’s Wife Tiny Files For Divorce appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

