Tai Solarin University 2016/2017 1st semester Examination Time-Table Released.

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) through her management has released the 1st semester examination time-table for 2016/2017 academic session. Details are contained on the table below; DATE/DAYS 9 ─ 12 12 ─ 3 3 ─ 6 TUE 03/01/2017 EDU 211COSPED ─ OSOSA COSMAS ─ OSOSA COSIT ─ OSOSA COHUM ─ OSOSA COVTED ─ …

The post Tai Solarin University 2016/2017 1st semester Examination Time-Table Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

