Tai Solarin’s New Year Message to Nigerians: May Your Road Be Rough
Dr Tai Solarin, the late educationist and founder of Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun State, wrote this piece in 1964 and it is relevant to today’s Nigeria. In the article, there is advocacy for resilience, determination, faith in personal ability and the universal truth that success does not come without hard work. The message is in sync with Buhari’s New Year advice and his admonission in 1984 that Nigerians have no other country they can call their own, “we will stay here and salvage it together”.
