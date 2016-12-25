Take Advantage Of N25bn ETF, Ambode Tasks Youths, Entreprenuers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend urged the youths and entrepreneurs in the State to take full advantage of the N25 billion Employment Trust Fund (ETF) initiative of his administration to grow their businesses and become self reliant. Governor Ambode, who stated this in Agege while flagging off the One Lagos Fiesta, is an annual end of the year revue put together by the State Government, said the ETF was specifically designed by government to create greater opportunities for the youths to be gainfully engaged and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the State.

