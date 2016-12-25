Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Takeover of Sambissa forest- Is it the end of Boko Haram?

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army announced on December 24, the cheery news that the last stronghold of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group has fallen. For a group that has been globally recognised as one of the most brutal terrorist organisations in the world, this is in no doubt great news. President Buhari has been quick to…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Takeover of Sambissa forest- Is it the end of Boko Haram? appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.