TALK BACK : Scam in power sector

With what is happening in power sector over poor services, President Muhammadu Buhari should revoke contract of the sold PHCN to unqualified investors who cannot manage the power sector. Instead of improving power, it is going down everyday.

In spite of the huge amount of money given to investors to improve on power supply, nothing is happening. It is very unfortunate and sad. Nigerians are complaining of no light, yet they are still paying high bills. Is that not fraud?

We should stop paying power bills until there is improvement in power supply. It is a scam and it must stop.

Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia. 08062887535

‘MMM has not collapsed’

I just read your opinion on MMM. I don’t think it has collapsed. The scheme simply suspended its site in view of the influx of Nigerians who see it as an avenue to make plenty cash rather than as a mutual fund aid.

Having read its reason MMM is instilling discipline to curb greed. Thanks.

Mr. Brights, Awka. 08036849988.

Superlative write-ups

Femi, you are just wonderful. What I cannot infer though, is your not seeking public opinion on your superlative write-ups. With particular emphasis, your articles; “Fayose: Governor Without Borders” and the one on GSM tariff deserve critical public reactions to tell this government some home truths.

Perhaps, you do not like encomiums as a simple man. Or, you want to forget that the masses’ Governor Fayose deserves some accolades from people through you the masses’ writer.

I do not know why God should, in the first instance, allow our beloved country to be under the influence of the descendants of Nebccadezzar, Saddan Husein and Pharoah.

Have a blissful time! May the Almighty continue to give you, the people’s governor wisdom and protection. Merry Xmas in advance. But what is going to be merry in the Xmas, except, of course, we are alive.

Cy. Njoku. 07067402099.

Power of social media

The truth is that social media brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power, that is why he is so afraid of it. He will still look for another excuse.

09080899284

God save Nigeria

Are those of us saying that President Buhari is currently running a militarised democracy not vindicated now that he is proposing to subjugate democratic principles for military power? One wonders what absolute power has to do with presidential desire to solve economic problems; if there is no hidden agenda behing his demands?

Does he actually have a legal adviser to advise him on cönstitutional issues? What he is asking for requires constitutional amendment, which is beyond the National Assembly (NASS).

Something urgent has to be done before Buhari turns the country upside down. It is sad that the NASS has been numb over Buhari’s constitutional breaches since he mounted the saddle in 2015.

What a daring proposal by a 21st Century “president”! Enough is enough. Nigerians must wake up to save Nigeria now. This is preposterous! God save Nigeria.

Lai Ashadele, 07067677806

Revisit Aburi Accord

Re: “The Battle for Nigeria.” Yes, let us talk and talk and avoid fight and self-destruction to keep one Nigeria. Sure, let the talking continue. Who are afraid of restructuring?

Is there no sense in re-visiting the 1967 Aburi Accord, accept it and still retain one Nigeria? Aburi Accord at Accra, Ghana, did not suggest or promote split of Nigeria.

Is there no need for Generql Yakubu Gowon to tell Nigerians true reasons he reneged on that agreement on his return to Lagos? His renege of that agreement plunged the country into a senseless war that solved nothing.

Dim Emeka Ojukwu in his grave must be sadly laughing at us.

Chukwuka A.T 08053012997

Setting the records…

Thanks very much for that piece: “Fayose: Setting the Records…” In a country where a section still believe, to their detriment also, that they are born to rule, impunity and criminality of this magnitude without being called to order drags Nigeria back into pre-civilisation age.

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose is one out 36 governors that have freed his people because he is free himself. Hs singular efforts will sometime save Nigeria from such and related ethnic savageries. Thanks our son!

Senior Citizen. 0805121834

Very unfortunate

It is very unfortunate and sad despite what Nigerians are passing through somebody will be hiding tax payers money inside some banks for private use.

She (Patience Jonathan) must tell Nigerians where she got the money that entered billions of naira inside her account. How many companies does she have?

EFCC should ensure every kobo is recovered from her for infrastructural development. Kudos to EFCC for wonderful work they are doing to recover our stolen money from never-do-well leaders that put Nigeria into recession. Everybody is suffering because of selfish interest.

Gordon Chika Nnorom. 09093834252.

First Lady’s office illegal

One recalls that during President Buhari’s first outing as military Head of State, he manifestly declaimed the nonsense called the Office of the First Lady, an unconstitutional creation of that military era. In fact, he hated the office. Now as President, Buhari’s wife, Aisha, is waxing strong in that position with impunity.

If what is tumbling out between former First Lady, Patience Jonathan and the EFCC is anything to talk about, then time has come for the authorities to criminalise, yes, outlaw this illegality.

So, that change must begin with President Buhari and Aisha.

Chris Udenta, Obosi. 08035813431.

Re: Listen to elders

If Fulani herdsmen slaughter 200 southerners, they will not hear. But if Biafra boys sneeze, they will almost immediately and move into action.

08032159249.

Senseless killings

It is rather disturbing that since Buhari mounted the presidential saddle, senseless killings of southerners, either on political or religious ground, have been so rampant. And the saddest point is that to date, not one of the culprits has been arrested, arraigned before the court and sentenced to what CAN has asked them to?

Enough is enough. Recall the Fulani herdsmen’s killing and maiming across Nigeria and all Buhari said was that they were not as would be ceded to Fulani herdsmen, across Nigeria.

Are Nigerians dumb not to know what? He has promised to drown Nigerians in his “lagoon”. We are all waiting to see how that would be done. Religious war might be it. Let us wait and see.

God save Nigeria.

07067677806.

