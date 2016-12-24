Pages Navigation Menu

Tanker explosions kill 306 persons in Nigeria

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

tankersfire_001

No fewer than 306 persons were killed as a result of tanker explosions across the nation in 2016. The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who made this disclosure on Friday, said the road accidents involved 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles nationwide. The FRSC boss, who spoke yesterday at […]

