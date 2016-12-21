Pages Navigation Menu

Taraba workers bicker over eight months salaries, pension

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Workers in Taraba on Wednesday said they would begin protest on Thursday against the non-payment of eight months salaries, gratuities and pension entitlements to state and local government workers. The workers, under the aegis of Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, would also be protesting against the non-implementation of annual increments and promotions in the state […]

