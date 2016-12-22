Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taraba workers shut down state secretariat over unpaid salaries

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Taraba_State_map

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Government has shown that the welfare of workers in the state is not its priority,” a staff said.

The post Taraba workers shut down state secretariat over unpaid salaries appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.